The Mira family says they're thankful to have escaped the house fire after their dog Chica woke alerted them to the danger.

ROGERS, Ark. — One local family is safe after their dog alerted them about the house catching fire.

Juan Mira and his family were sleeping when they heard their dog Chica barking around 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.

No one was injured in the fire but says if it weren’t for the family dog, Juan says everyone would’ve died from smoke inhalation.

“My dog [Chica] was sleeping there so he made get out about 3 o’clock so she barked and let us know something was happening,” Mira said.

While everyone got out safely there’s still significant damage.

“I got everything right here. There’s only one picture left right there. The couch, tv everything’s soaked no good,” Juan said.

The Rogers Fire Department put it out in a matter of hours but it took longer than expected because of struggles with water access.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says they got to the home around 4 a.m. but weren't able to put out all of the flames until 7 a.m. He says freezing temperatures and a lack of hydrants caused water access issues.

"Any time that we do temperature extremes on either end of the thermometer we always make sure we call for additional help and so at that fire on there were additional departments that were sent to assist both and providing water and in providing cruise to rotate,” Jenkins said.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation, but the family is left to pick up the pieces. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

