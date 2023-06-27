Downed tree on I-30 eastbound causes major traffic

ARDOT is reporting that there is a downed tree that is impacting traffic on I-30 eastbound.

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Update: As of almost 5:00 p.m., traffic appears to be flowing as normal.

Traffic on I-30 eastbound is currently being impacted due to a downed tree on the interstate.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is reporting that the obstruction happened just before 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 107.4 and it is about 2.1 miles northwest of Traskwood.

Both the right lane and the right shoulder are being impacted.