Downed tree on I-30 eastbound causes major traffic

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Update: As of almost 5:00 p.m., traffic appears to be flowing as normal.
Traffic on I-30 eastbound is currently being impacted due to a downed tree on the interstate.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is reporting that the obstruction happened just before 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 107.4 and it is about 2.1 miles northwest of Traskwood.
Both the right lane and the right shoulder are being impacted.
