x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Downed tree on I-30 eastbound causes major traffic

ARDOT is reporting that there is a downed tree that is impacting traffic on I-30 eastbound.

More Videos

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Update: As of almost 5:00 p.m., traffic appears to be flowing as normal.

Traffic on I-30 eastbound is currently being impacted due to a downed tree on the interstate.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is reporting that the obstruction happened just before 2:30 p.m. near mile marker 107.4 and it is about 2.1 miles northwest of Traskwood.

Both the right lane and the right shoulder are being impacted.

We will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out