Crews working to repair power lines, clean up fallen trees in Cleveland County

According to Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, 100 extra line workers are helping South Arkansas as thousands of people are without power.

Example video title will go here for this video

RISON, Ark. — Ice has created dangerous conditions in Cleveland County.

As of Thursday night, thousands are without power as trees continue to snap under the weight of ice and fall on power lines.

Crews are working as fast as possible to clear blocked roads and downed power lines, but are asking people to have patience.

"Early this morning, we were awakened by a tree falling right near our house," Rison resident Mary Claire Reed said "That's really just what we've been hearing all day, trees and limbs falling everywhere and people just trying to clear the roads. They are very loud."

Reed said she lost power early Thursday morning at her home in Rison but has the resources to stay warm.

"We have we actually have a little bitty generator and so we have heat so we're staying warm," Reed said. "We're doing okay."

Meanwhile, hundreds of line workers in South Arkansas and Cleveland County are working to move trees off lines to restore power.

Rob Roedel with Arkansas Electric Cooperative said 100 extra line workers are assisting C & L Electric Cooperative Corporation, which serves South Arkansas.

"We've actually had some trucks get stuck as they're out in some of the areas," Roedel said. "They can't get too many of the county roads, as most people in Cleveland and drew in Lincoln County will tell you, a lot of them have trees on them."

Roedel said the situation isn't anything new for South Arkansas.

"We've dealt with this situation in that part of the state before," Roedel said. "It's just part of what you do. Unfortunately, we'll have to restore power as quickly and safely as possible and we ask for people's patience at this time."

According to Roedel, people should avoid getting near any downed power lines as the heat can be harmful.