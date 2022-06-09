Downtown Bentonville businesses impacted by street closure due to construction

Downtown construction started Sept. 9, causing a full street closure on South Main Street between SW/SE 2nd Street and SE 4th Street in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Downtown Bentonville Inc. is encouraging residents to make an extra effort to support the businesses affected by construction projects downtown.

Downtown construction started Sept. 9, causing a full street closure on South Main Street between SW/SE 2nd Street and SE 4th Street.

The closure requires extra detours and awareness while visiting Downtown Bentonville and is related to two roadway construction projects. Detour signs are in place, and local foot traffic will be permitted to residences and businesses.

According to Downtown Bentonville Inc., the closure is expected to last through mid-October but could be delayed by weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Officials say although these projects are beneficial for the future of the city, they are currently impacting convenient parking and preventing foot traffic needed for businesses to thrive.

Businesses affected by road closures include:

Bentonville Mercantile

Bentonville Provisions

Ramo d’Olivo

Superfine Sweet Shoppe

Engel & Volkers Real Estate

Amy Keever Gallery

Southern Style Boutique

Eyes on the Square

Moosejaw

Bentonville Taproom

First Security Bank

These are just some of the affected businesses among many other private businesses and services.

“We want to encourage our residents and visitors to make an extra effort to support the businesses affected by construction projects downtown. These businesses may require additional efforts to enter, including accessing from back doors. Still, they are a valuable and essential part of our downtown community and need support,” said Downtown Bentonville Incorporated Executive Director Andrew Heath.

