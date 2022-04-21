Police investigating downtown Little Rock death

According to the police dispatch log, officers were called to a "shooting just occurred" at 121 E. Markham Street just before 6 a.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a death that happened downtown.

The investigation is centered around a parking lot at the intersection of Markham and Scott Streets.

As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, officers had a section of Markham between Scott and Main Streets closed. Northbound Scott Street was also closed to traffic between Markham and 2nd.

Little Rock police said they have not determined a cause of death, and the investigation continues.

According to the LRPD dispatch log, officers were called to a "shooting just occurred" at 121 E. Markham Street just before 6 a.m. Thursday. That is the location of the police investigation.