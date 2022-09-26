Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Muhammad Ali Humanitarian honor

Fauci, known for his work on infectious diseases and during the COVID-19 pandemic, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to be honored during this year’s Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

The annual awards ceremony is the Muhammad Ali Center’s largest fundraiser and honors those who have dedicated a portion of their lives to humanitarianism and a host of philanthropic causes. There are also Six Core Principle Awards give to young adults under 30-years-old.

Among other honorees include:

Alice Houston – a prominent businesswoman, philanthropist, community leader and education advocate will receive the Kentucky Humanitarian Award for her work in Louisville.

World Central Kitchen – the organization was on scene during the tornadoes in western Kentucky and flooding in eastern Kentucky and provided food those affected in the tragedies. World Central Kitchen will receive the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Six young changemakers will also be highlighted for their work in their countries and communities that have embodied Ali’s six core principles – confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality.

The Muhammad Ali Center said they will involve the community in events leading up to the ceremony by hosting Days of Greatness. Those events are expected to happen on Nov. 4th and Nov. 5.

The Humanitarian Awards will take place on Nov. 5 and will be hosted by journalist and CBS Saturday Morning co-host Michelle Miller.

