LGBTQ+ community protests gathers in protest of drag performance bill

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A bill that has been drawing attention— is the bill aimed to restrict drag shows by putting them in the same category as strip clubs and porn shops.

On Thursday, lawmakers voted unanimously to pass Senate Bill 43, and now it is headed for the Senate floor.

If passed, this bill would classify drag shows as an "adult-oriented business" if the performance was "intended to appeal to the prurient interest."

Though the law does not automatically apply every time someone wears drag.

For example, drag queens who are reading children's books might not be regulated since it isn't a sexual performance.

For shows that do fall under the bill, they would be banned from being located on public property or anywhere that a person under 18 could see.

"Children are being exposed today to things that 30, 40, 50, years ago, we couldn't even imagine," said Senator Gary Subblefield, sponsor of SB43. "It's a shame that we even have to bring up a bill like this to protect our children."

The bill has created a lot of outrage from some members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies who rallied on the Capitol steps after the committee meeting.

"Don't judge me for what I'm doing because I'm not touching your children," said Rodd Gray.

"Get out of your Bible and get into the humanity," said Larry Moore.

It was a plea for acceptance as the crowd chanted, "We belong! We will not be erased!"

Athena Sinclair spoke to the committee against the bill and shared that she feels they didn't listen.

"When you have all these people coming in saying this is not okay and you still choose to do it anyway then it shows you're not actually listening to the people you represent," she added.

Even people from outside the state of Arkansas came to voice their concerns about how harmful this bill could be to LGBTQ people.

"How would they feel if their child was told you cannot be who you are; you are not allowed to express yourself, your style, your freedom, and your spirit," said KC Sunshine.

In the way they know best, drag performers took to the Capitol steps and made it a stage of their own, and fought back with a musical number.