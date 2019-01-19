(AP) - Authorities say draining and searching a northwest Arkansas lake has failed to turn up the bodies of a couple missing since their sport utility vehicle was swept off a road during a flash flood on Nov. 30.

Lake Harrison was drained in the search for the bodies of John Villines and Amy Villines, whose SUV was found lodged against a bridge over a creek that feeds into the lake, which is formed by a low dam and Crooked Creek.

Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and Police Chief Chris Graddy say the search turned up no sign of the couple.

Authorities believe the couple escaped the SUV, but were swept down a drainage ditch and into the lake. Articles of John Villines' clothing and his wallet have been found in the area.

