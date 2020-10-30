Driver survives after being ejected almost 40 yards during train collision

Deputies say the 35-year-old man was ejected 35-40 yards outside of the vehicle and the trailer of cotton caught fire.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a Louisiana man survived a train striking his vehicle Friday afternoon.

Deputies were dispatched to the railroad crossing at 65S and Klie Road at 12:22 p.m. regarding the incident.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 1996 Peterbilt truck hauling a trailer of cotton had been struck by the train.

Deputies say 35-year-old Dustin Kebodeaux, of Louisiana, failed to yield at the railroad crossing stop sign. He was the only person in the truck.

According to the release, Kebodeaux was ejected 35-40 yards outside of the vehicle and the trailer of cotton caught fire. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is reportedly alive and responsive.

The conductor of the train, who is unidentified, sustained minor injuries.