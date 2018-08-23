CALICO ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A Methvin Sanitation worker was fatally injured Wednesday morning while working on the elementary campus of Calico Rock Public School.

Officials with the Izard County Sheriff’s Department said that 48-year-old Steve Allen of Mountain Home was killed Wednesday when a dumpster fell on him as he emptied it into his garbage truck.

The time of the actual accident was unclear, but a district employee found Allen unconscious when she went on break around 10 a.m., Calico Rock Superintendent Jerry Skidmore said in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

“We wish to express our condolences to his coworkers, the company he worked foe and especially his family,” Skidmore said. “Our prayers and thoughts are with family as they struggle with the pain of losing a loved one.”

Students were never in danger and teachers were instructed to use another playground so students would be see the emergency personnel working the scene of the accident, Skidmore said.

The Calico Rock School District’s Facebook page announced the accident around noon Wednesday, although the post did not mention that there was fatality involved. It did mention that no students, faculty or staff were involved in the accident.

A second post made shortly after 5 p.m. did say the incident did involve a fatality, calling it “a terrible and unexplainable accident.”

Izard County Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley said the investigation is ongoing but no foul play is expected, according to a post on the Izard County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

