Dunbar Middle School closed Tuesday after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Dunbar Middle School will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8, for onsite instruction after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter home to students, Principal Eunice Thrasher said, "We have learned of a positive test regarding a staff member who works at the campus, and because of the lateness of our receipt of this information this evening, we will need to work with the Arkansas Department of Health and the LRSD Point of Contact (POC) to determine the extent of the need to quarantine any students and staff."
Students who attend school in-person will be provided further instruction, depending on the extent of the need for quarantine.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.