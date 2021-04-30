Elementary principal camps on school roof to celebrate students reading 50 million words

The principal of Beebe Elementary will be spending the night on top of the school after students cumulatively read 50 million words in different books.

BEEBE, Ark. — Rob Rollins, the principal of Beebe Elementary, will be camping overnight on the roof of the school after making the promise to do so if students were able to read 50 million words throughout various books.

Rollins will have a tent, a sleeping bag, spare clothes, a heater, and a fan to help him with his overnight stay.

For students who will be on campus tomorrow between the hours of 8 a.m and 12 p.m, Rollins will have a stack of books below him for those who wish to swap one out for a new one.

He will also have erasers and bookmarks that he will be tossing from the roof of the school for students who request them.

Rollins concluded by expressing his gratitude for his students.

"I just want to say thank you, we set a goal and you guys accomplished it," Rollins said.