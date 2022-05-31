MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First responders in Crittenden County, Arkansas, are on the scene of a plane crash Tuesday morning.
The plane crashed east of Dacus Lake neat West Memphis.
The City of West Memphis spokesperson tells ABC24 one person died, and they said the victim is not local to the area.
The spokesperson said the plane was crop duster.
A Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority spokesperson confirmed the plane took off Tuesday morning from General DeWitt Spain Airport in northwest Memphis.
We're told the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department is at the scene.
This is a developing story and we are working to gather more information.
