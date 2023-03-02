Judge grants emergency petition to freeze assets of Big Country Chateau owners

A receiver will be appointed to apply the funds of the frozen assets toward unpaid utilities and code violations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Big Country Chateau is in utter chaos.

With no maintenance and security, apartment living has become practically lawless.

On Friday, a judge granted an emergency order to freeze the assets of Big Country Chateau and the companies that own it, but tenants are still struggling as their home community falls into anarchy.

Some units are boarded up as if abandoned, but what's happening to some of the occupied units is worse.

Tenants are having to fight for their homes as there is a free-for-all for the apartments.

We caught one woman pleading for help.

As we walked with her to her apartment, she found someone else squatting there.

She couldn't open the door, so she climbed through the window. The mattress and headboard were against the door preventing her from getting in.

She told us her stuff had been moved around and some of it was stolen.

This isn't the first time she's come back home to someone else living in there while she was away.

"Man, people breaking into everybody's house," the woman said. "They don't care. It's like a ghost town, like management has disappeared, abandoned it."

The woman said she doesn't feel safe living at Big Country Chateau anymore, but she doesn't have the ability to move away. Right now, she stays with the woman she helps take care of.

A judge has granted Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin's emergency petition to freeze all assets of the property owners.

Next week, a receiver will be appointed to take those funds and put them towards the unpaid utility bills and to fix the code violations.

"We understand that it's not just about the power and the water," Griffin said. "It's about making sure the problems with Big Country Chateau that make it difficult or impossible to live in... We are going to make sure those are fixed."

The property owners are facing several court cases, including an order of re-inspection.