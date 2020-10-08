A man was arrested after attempting to break into a Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensary in Roland.

ROLAND, Okla. — A man is behind bars after he breaks into a Sequoyah County medical marijuana dispensary and is caught and held down by one of the store owners until deputies got on scene to arrest him.

“I spent around 15 years in law enforcement, and it was just what had to be done, you know. My experience and training kicked in, and I just did what I knew how to do,” Bobby Dean said.

Around midnight on Sunday (Aug. 9), Bobby Dean got a call from the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office that the alarm at Pharm 788 on Highway 64 in Roland was going off. Dean says that’s when he headed to the dispensary to see for himself.

“I noticed a white male subject running out of our door headed westbound in front of our building. I cornered him at the corner of our building, and I was able to detain him until law enforcement got on scene,” Dean said.

The man who smashed in Pharm 788’s front door is Floyd Craighead, who was taken to the Sequoyah County Jail and faces several charges.

Pharm 788 says they keep all of their THC products secured, so Craighead was only able to take a small amount of paraphernalia. The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but Dean says they think the suspect was next door at the gentlemen’s club, got kicked out, and decided to break into the dispensary.

Dean says they are fortunate for their security system and that they were able to get the suspect detained before he ran off.

“Small town dispensaries, the owners and the people that are passionate about medical cannabis, we take care of our own, and we’re probably not the ones that you want to attempt to break in on because someone is going to catch you,” he said.