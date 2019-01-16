LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A medic seriously injured in a wrong way crash updated us on his recovery. The accident left a young woman dead and two first responders injured.

Sunday, Jan. 6, a MEMS ambulance was heading into Little Rock on I-40 when they collided with a car heading the wrong way. The 21-year-old driver of that car, Briana Carter, died.

The driver of the ambulance, 22-year-old Paul Sanchez, is still at Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute recovering.

Sanchez feels lucky to be back on his feet after surgeries and a week and a half of therapy.

“They said I’ve made pretty good leaps in bounds in the short time that I’ve been here," Sanchez said.

Sanchez, an EMP and National Guard Member, sustained two breaks in his left femur and two breaks to his right heel.

“The major part is how much metal is now in my body," Sanchez said. "That was a surprise."

He was driving with fellow EMT, Darius Williams, when around the Morgan Maumelle exit, they saw a driving heading straight at them.

“We were going uphill and the moment we topped the hill, we saw the headlights," Sanchez said.

Carter was allegedly driving the wrong way when the two vehicles crashed. Sanchez's leg and foot were pinned in the vehicle. He recalls it took about an hour for first responders to free him.

“We rolled about once and kind of bounced off the ground," Sanchez said.

Williams had a few minor injuries, but is already back at work. Carter died at the scene.

“Terrible, terrible loss," Carter said. “I have no animosity whatsoever or anything like that to her and my heart goes out to the family because they did lose a part of their life that I can only imagine what they’re feeling."

Sanchez has been in therapy at Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute and should go home Friday, Jan. 18. He's expected to make a full recovery and return back to work sometime later this year.

“I’ve definitely grown a great appreciation for people that overcome things like this,” Sanchez said. “A lot more respect for them."

Arkansas State Police and the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board are waiting for toxicology reports to determine if Carter was under the influence. She was at a bar that night and ABC is investigating to determine if any bars will be issued violations for potentially over serving.