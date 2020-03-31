LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A special encore of THV11's "Better Together in Concert" is set for this Wednesday night at 9, right after a Garth Brooks virtual concert airing on THV11.



In the virtual relief concert, musicians with Arkansas roots come together, all while staying socially distant, to raise money for United Way as the organization works to help those affected by COVID-19 with all kinds of needs from bill assistance to food and diapers.

The theme of the virtual concert is "Better Together," a phrase that is often said by the THV11 team, who believes that we can only achieve great things by working together -- and during the Coronavirus crisis, that means being "better together," even when we're apart.



If you'd like to give, click here or text "GIVE" to (501) 376-1111.

Hosted by THV11's Ashley King, the show features artists like Justin Moore, Matt Stell, Barrett Baber, Cody Belew and more. (See list below.)

Artists included:

Justin Moore

Matt Stell

Adam Hambrick

Heath Sanders

Barrett Baber

Bonnie Montgomery

Buddy Jewell

Cody Belew

Hannah Blaylock

Dee Dee Jones

Zac Dunlap

Monsterboy

Townsend

Bree Ogden

& More

