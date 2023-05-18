List reveals ‘endangered’ historical landmarks in Arkansas

Preserve Arkansas released a list of the most endangered historical landmarks in the state— the Central High Neighborhood Historic District sits at the top.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Preserve Arkansas released a list this week of the most endangered historical landmarks in the state, and some are in the capital city.

“Historic buildings are the tangible reminders of our past,” Preserve Arkansas Executive Director Rachel Patton said. “That's what we have left to remind us of the stories of our past.”

Walking around the Central High School Neighborhood Historic District provides a glimpse into history.

“The neighborhood's been established for many years before 1957,” Patton said.

According to Patton, the area was listed in the national register as a historic district in the 90s. Still, it could be taken away, which is why the neighborhood is listed as “endangered” by Preserve Arkansas.

“At least 51% of the properties within the district boundary have to be considered what's called 'contributing to the significance of that district',” Patton said.

This means 51% needs to be taken care of.

“Their association, their materials, the appearance that they have, that they retain this historic integrity,” Patton said. “There's an issue with some homes that have been demolished. Whenever something is demolished, that counts as 'non-contributing.'”

If there's a balance then everything’s ok, but Patton said the current outlook is not good.

“It's somewhere between 51% and 59% is our best guess," Patton said. "A comprehensive re-survey of that entire district is needed."

Patton and others, like Kathy Wells with the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, want to bring attention to these so-called "endangered" places.

“We're doing everything that we can to support them in redeveloping their blight, their vacant lots, their vacant houses,” Wells said.

Wells lives in a different historical neighborhood, and hopes by sparking conversations about preservation, history can be kept alive in Arkansas.

“We have a scattering of homes in other historic districts," Wells said. "This is the point of the spear aimed at the heart of a critical neighborhood."