Study: Electricity from wind beat out coal and nuclear last month

The Biden Administration has been pushing for a new, greener energy grid, and now they have a major win to celebrate.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electricity from wind beat out coal and nuclear last month.

Major green energy win

In a new report, the U.S Energy Information Administration says wind turbines produced more electricity than coal and nuclear on March 29.

Windy in spring

During the spring and fall months, nuclear and coal plants reduce their output because demand is usually lower.

Wind power peaks

In the united states, wind speeds, and in turn, wind-powered electricity generation reach their peak during spring.

Major wind turbine investment

Utilities across the united states and right here in the Carolinas are investing more in wind turbines.

Natural gas #1 energy source

But natural gas still remains the largest source of electricity generation in the country.

won't happen again soon

Although they got a win in March, energy experts don't expect wind to surpass coal or nuclear plant generation for any month in 2022 or 2023.

