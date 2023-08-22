Energy usage expected to be at record levels in Central Arkansas this week

Energy usage is expected to be near record levels as brutal heat blankets Central Arkansas, and many have been left wondering what this means for our power grid.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Energy usage is expected to be near record levels as brutal heat sets in Central Arkansas, according to power suppliers.

Heather Kendrick, spokesperson for Entergy Arkansas, explained that it's not just at record levels— it's also dangerous.

"It's dangerous for any Arkansan out there to be out in the heat of the day," Kendrick said. "We've seen some data that shows that energy use for June, July, and August is at record levels already, and we're not even all the way through August."

Many of us have already turned down the thermostat, hoping to beat the heat.

With so many doing the same, and energy usage at such high levels, you may think of what happens with such high strain on the grid— blackouts.

Kendrick said this heat isn't great for them, but we're far off from that happening.

"As a company, Entergy Arkansas does not have concerns about power generation and power availability," she said.

Entergy isn't the only one that has been looking at usage— so has MISO, or the Midcontinent Independent Service Operator of our grid where much of our power comes from in Central Arkansas.

"The grid is stable, we'll do everything we can to keep the lights on," MISO Spokesperson Brandon Morris said. "Our South region, our equipment is built to sustain the heat."

Morris explained how there are backups in place to make sure the lights and A/C stay on.

Though that's not the only system in place to ensure that.

"Our company doesn't disconnect anyone, period when it's more than 95 degrees," Kendrick said. "So disconnects are not a worry when it's this hot."

Central Arkansas will stay at or above 95 through at least Sunday, a brutal stretch. Kendrick said that above all else, they're focused on keeping customers cool.

"We don't want people to not run their air conditioner, we don't want them to get sick or have any kind of heat-related illness or complications because they're scared of a high bill or increased energy usage," Kendrick described.