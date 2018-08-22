LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - A four-seater plane crashed in the Bredlow Corner Community of Pulaski County, near Highway 161 and River Road.

According to Lt. Cody Burk with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, the pilot had radio contact with air traffic control at the Clinton National Airport and advised that he was attempting to land at the Bredlow corner farm airstrip due to engine problems. However, the airport lost radio contact with the pilot and then contacted the sheriff's office.

The plane landed in a field ahead of the landing strip. Lt. Burk said that the pilot called the sheriff's office and said there were minor injuries. There were two people on board during the crash.

This story has been updated with information released from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.

