Entergy offering $150 bill credit — See if you qualify

The application process is expected to open soon.

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy is partnering with the United Way to offer a one-time $150 utility bill credit to qualifying customers.

According to the utility company, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana have committed nearly $4.4 million to the Louisiana United Way for bill payment assistance.

Customers with a household income of up to 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to:

$33,975 for a household of 1

$45,775 for a household of 2

$57,575 for a household of 3

$69,375 for a household of 4

$81,175 for a household of 5

$92,975 for a household of 6

$104,775 for a household of 7

$116,575 for a household of 8

Qualifying customers must live in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, Plaquemines, Tangipahoa, St. Tammany and Washington parishes.

Entergy said the application process will open "shortly." For the latest information on how to apply, visit United Way SELA's website for call the United Way at 211.

Last month, Entergy and the New Orleans City Council both agreed to suspend shutoffs in New Orleans through Nov. 1 due to the skyrocketing utility bills customers are receiving this summer.

The moratorium in New Orleans doesn’t erase outstanding bills and customers are urged to pay them if possible.

Entergy points to high temperatures, natural gas prices, expiring bill credits, and inflation as big factors in what the company calls "the highest electric bills ever seen."