LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – Entergy is apologizing to customers after issuing incorrect power restore times.

La’Kesha Allen is one of almost 64,000 who lost power in Saturday morning’s storm.

"I've been without power since 3:30 a.m. Saturday and it's been hard,” she said.

Allen said she is extremely frustrated, especially after being told her power should be back on by now.

"They've told us our power would be back on noon yesterday, then it was noon today and then it was two today and now they don't know when it's going to be back on,” Allen said.

David Lewis with Entergy said he apologizes for issuing incorrect times of restoration.

“We regret it,” he said. “There’s been a lot of that in this storm.”

Lewis said crews keeping finding more work than expected in certain areas, creating even further of a delay.

"You get in there and find out the jobs bigger than you thought it was and turns out you over-promised and you have to back off and say sorry it's going to be later than we thought,” he said.

Lewis said Entergy is recruiting even more crews from out of state to help. He said crews have traveled from Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

"We've got about a thousand people working on this storm state wide,” he said.

Lewis said about two-thousand miles of distribution line is damaged.

“That includes about 134 broken utility poles. That's a lot of work replacing one utility pole and they’re doing 134 of them out there,” he said.

So, when exactly will everyone's power be back on?

"The answer is, I can't say for sure,” Lewis said.

So Lewis just asks customer to be patient with crews.

"We completely sympathize with people who are living without electricity right now. We know it's miserable and we want to get their power back on as much as they want to have it back on,” Lewis said.

Lewis said if you see a broken power line near you, to call 1-800-ENTERGY to get it fixed.

