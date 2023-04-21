More entertainment coming to downtown Russellville

People visiting downtown Russellville will soon be able to walk around with an alcoholic drink—a change expected to impact visitors and business owners positively.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Russellville is making some changes to its alcohol regulations.

Thursday night the city council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance to create a downtown entertainment district, where people 21 and older can buy alcoholic drinks and walk around downtown.

The ordinance sponsor expects it to benefit visitors and business owners.

"It's just a really exciting time to be downtown in Russellville," City Council Member Nathan George said.

George said getting the entertainment district started wasn't a quick process.

"Over the 90 days of discussion and debate," George said. "Members of the community have given specific thoughts as to what they would appreciate or not appreciate."

According to George, they took the public's comments into consideration and asked other cities with the same ordinance for advice on creating the entertainment district.

George said the change could greatly benefit businesses because of all the events the city hosts.

Restaurant owner Johnny Konuk said he's looking forward to it.

"I think this is a great opportunity for all of us to learn and grow together and support each other," Konuk said.

He also hopes it draws more people in.

"People will be sharing pictures with our entertainment district cup with their name with our name "Russellville" on it," Konuk said. "It will draw more and more people by the day."

People 21 and older will be able to buy drinks from downtown businesses and walk around the area drinking out of a specific cup at specific times. It is permitted from 10 a.m. to midnight Monday to Sunday.

"It's not just about drinking alcohol," George said. "It's about allowing the businesses in our area to make more money to grow about tax money coming in. It's about building an atmosphere in our community that says we are a place where you want to come to have a good time."