With a little over a month before Arkansans head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2018 midterm elections, we've decided to compile a list of candidates, ballot measures and more.

In order to vote in this year's election, you have until Tuesday, October 9 to register to vote.

Early voting will begin on Monday, October 22. Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Voting for the election will open on Tuesday, November 6 and polls will stay open from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. To check your registration and polling location, click here.

Ballot Measures

Issue 1: An Amendment Concerning Civil Lawsuits and the Powers of the General Assembly and Supreme Court to Adopt Court Rules

Not currently on the ballot, this proposed amendment would prohibit attorney fees to exceed 33 1/3 percent of the money granted in a civil lawsuit, limit the amount awarded in lawsuits for personal injury, property damage, or wrongful death.

It would also allow legislators in the General Assembly to change the percentage and punitive damages limits by a two-thirds vote of each house without another vote.

A Pulaski County judge ruled that the issue be removed from the ballot. That ruling has been appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court awaiting a final ruling.

Issue 2: A Constitutional Amendment Adding as a Qualification to Vote that a Voter Present Certain Valid Photographic Identification When Casting a Ballot in Person or Casting an Absentee Ballot

This measure would amend Article 3 of the Arkansas Constitution, which states that residents of the state must meet certain qualifications to vote.

The biggest change would be that Arkansans must present a valid photo ID to vote. If passed, legislators would decide what photo ID residents would use to vote.

It would also require the state to issue an ID "at no charge" to someone who doesn't have a photo ID that meets the requirements. If a vote can't present valid ID they will fill out a provisional ballot and must follow certain steps to certify the ballot.

The measure would also allow legislators to provide "exceptions" to the requirement that voters show a photo ID.

Issue 3: Arkansas Term Limits Amendment

The proposal would repeal the current term limits of 16 years.

It would limit terms in the House to three two-year terms and a person can only serve six years total. In the Senate, the terms would be limited to two four-year terms and a person can only serve eight years.

If passed, legislators would only be able to serve 10 years in the Arkansas General Assembly.

This change would be in effect for all legislators after January 1993, but allow legislators to finish their term even if they exceed the 10-year term limit.

The amendment would also forbid lawmakers from changing term limits by proposing amendments to the state's constitution.

A lawsuit was filed in September to remove the ballot measure from the November election.

Issue 4: An Amendment to Require Four Licenses to be Issued for Casino Gaming at Casinos

This amendment would allow four casinos in the state in four different counties (Jefferson County, Pope County, Garland County, and Crittenden County)

Two lawsuits were filed in September looking to remove the issue from the ballot. Both are currently working through the legal system.

Issue 5: An Act to Increase the Arkansas Minimum Wage

This proposal would increase the minimum wage to $11 per hour by 2021. In 2019, it would be raised to $9.25 per hour. In 2020, it would become $10 per hour until ending at $11 per hour in 2021.

A similar ballot issue passed with 66 percent of the vote in 2014, which incrementally raised the minimum wage from $6.25 per hour to $8.50 per hour in 2017. It was the first time a wage increase was on the ballot in Arkansas.

In a written statement, Govenor Asa Hutchinson told Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette that he wouldn't vote for Issue 5. He said it would be a "job killer for our youth particularly."

A lawsuit has been filed to remove Issue 5 from the ballot before November.

Arkansas gubernatorial election

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) (incumbent)

Jared Henderson (D)

Mark West (L)

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin (R) (incumbent)

Anthony Bland (D)

Frank Gilbert (L)

Attorney General

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge (R) (incumbent)

Mike Lee (D)

Kerry Hicks (L)

Secretary of State

John Thurston (R)

Susan Inman (D)

Christopher Olson (L)

Commissioner of State Lands

Tommy Land (R)

Larry Williams (D)

TJ Campbell (L)

U.S. House of Representatives

1st District

Rep. Rick Crawford (R) (incumbent)

Chintan Desai (D)

Elvis Presley (L)

2nd District

Rep. French Hill (R) (incumbent)

Clarke Tucker (D)

Joe Ryne Swafford (L)

3rd District

Rep. Steve Womack (R) (incumbent)

Josh Mahony (D)

Michael Kalagais (L)

Jason Tate (write-in)

4th District

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R) (incumbent)

Hayden Shamel (D)

Tom Canada (L)

Susan Ann Martin (write-in)

Arkansas State Senate

District 3

Sen. Cecile Bledsoe (R) (incumbent)

Jon Comstock (D)

District 4

Dawn Clemence (R)

Rep. Greg Leding (D)

District 5

Rep. Bob Ballinger (R)

Jim Wallace (D)

Lee Evans (L)

District 8

Rep. Mathew Pitsch (R)

William Whitfield Hyman (L)

District 10

Sen. Larry Teague (D) (incumbent)

Bobbi Hicks (L)

District 14

Sen. Bill Sample (R) (incumbent)

Michael Colgrove (D)

District 17

Sen. Scott Flippo (R) (incumbent)

Kevin Vornheder (L)

District 19

Rep. James Sturch (R)

Susi Epperson (D)

District 33

Rep. Kim Hammer (R)

Melissa Fults (D)

District 35

Sen. Jason Rapert (R) (incumbent)

Maureen Skinner

Arkansas House of Representatives

District 5

Wade Andrews (R)

Rep. David Fielding (D) (incumbent)

District 11

Ricky Lattimore (R)

Don Glover (D)

Rep. Mark McElroy (I) (incumbent)

District 12

Jason Dobson (R)

Rep. Chris Richey (D) (incumbent)

District 17

Rep. Vivian Flowers (D) (incumbent)

Gregory Maxwell (L)

District 18

Rep. Richard Womack (R) (incumbent)

Morgan L. Wiles (D)

District 19

Rep. Justin Gonzales (R) (incumbent)

Jeremy Ross (D)

District 21

Rep. Marcus Richmond (R) (incumbent)

Stele Wayne James (D)

District 22

Rep. Mickey Gates (R) (incumbent)

Kevin Roger (D)

District 24

Rep. Bruce Cozart (R) (incumbent)

Kallen Peret (D)

J. Kent Percefull (I)

District 26

Rep. Laurie Rushing (R) (incumbent)

Alan Hughes (D)

District 28

Jasen Kelly (R)

Dustin Parsons (D)

District 30

Rep. Fred Allen (D) (incumbent)

Mitchell Fenton (L)

District 31

Rep. Andy Davis (R) (incumbent)

Randy Haun (D)

District 32

Rep. Jim Sorvillo (R) (incumbent)

Jess Mallett (D)

District 35

Judith Goodson (R)

Andrew Collins (D)

William Barger (L)

District 38

Rep. Carlton Wing (R) (incumbent)

Chase Mangiapane (D)

District 39

Rep. Mark Lowery (R) (incumbent)

Monica D. Ball (D)

District 41

Rep. Karilyn Brown (R) (incumbent)

Jonathan Wayne Crossley (D)

District 42

Linda Dyson (R)

Mark W. Perry (D)

District 47

Rep. Les Eaves (R) (incumbent)

Drew Tanner (L)

District 49

Rep. Steve Hollowell (R) (incumbent)

Howard Smith (D)

District 54

Rep. Johnny Rye (R) (incumbent)

Austin W. Jones (D)

District 55

Gary Tobar (R)

Rep. Monte Hodges (D) (incumbent)

District 56

Rep. Joe Jett (R) (incumbent)

Ryan Carter (D)

District 61

Marsh Davis (R)

Rep. Scott Baltz (D) (incumbent)

District 65

Rep. Rick Beck (R) (incumbent)

Michael Roetzel (D)

District 67

Rep. Stephen Meeks (R) (incumbent)

Sandra Richter (L)

District 69

Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R) (incumbent)

Eddie L. King (D)

District 70

Spencer Hawks (R)

Andy Hawkins (D)

District 71

Joe Cloud (R)

Nathan George (D)

District 73

Rep. Mary Bentley (R) (incumbent)

Dana Bonham (D)

District 77

Luke Pruitt (D)

Stephen Edwards (L)

District 80

Rep. Charlene Fite (R) (incumbent)

Lou Reed Sharp (D)

Casey Copeland (L)

District 81

Rep. Bruce Coleman (R) (incumbent)

Donald R. McKinney (D)

District 84

Rep. Charlie Collins (R) (incumbent)

Denise Garner (D)

District 87

Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R) (incumbent)

Kelly Scott Unger (D)

District 89

Rep. Jeff Williams (R) (incumbent)

Megan Godfrey (D)

District 90

Rep. Jana Della Rosa (R) (incumbent)

Kati McFarland (D)

District 92

Gayla Hendren McKenzie (R)

Chris Birch (D)

District 93

Rep. Jim Dotson (R) (incumbent)

Gayatri Jane Agnew (D)

District 94

Rep. Rebecca Petty (R) (incumbent)

Jene Huffman-Gilreath (D)

District 95

Rep. Austin McCollum (R) (incumbent)

Celeste Williams (D)

District 96

Rep. Grant Hodges (R) (incumbent)

Celeste Williams (D)

District 97

Harlan Breaux (R)

Gary L. Morris (D)

