Expect delays on Interstate 30 if heading to Texas for the Arkansas football game

Arkansas fans eager to watch the Hogs play in Texas might run into a bit of a delay this weekend as construction is still underway on Interstate 30.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This weekend, you can expect increased traffic along Interstate 30 as Razorback fans get ready to hit the road to watch Arkansas football play against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas.

"Certainly, in that 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. window on Friday afternoon through about 6:30 p.m., it's going to be crowded," Arkansas Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Dave Parker said. "It's always crowded there."

Parker said there are several ways to be proactive when traveling through work zones during a peak travel weekend.

"The work that's happening there, it's about a five-mile stretch in Saline County as you cross over the Pulaski County line," Parker said. "It's impacting both sides, east and west, so just check before you leave for Dallas."

According to Parker, everyone will travel to the same place simultaneously, and setting alarms to leave earlier helps beat traffic.

"Just by leaving a little early, by doing just a little bit of preparation and knowing your route, it can save you a lot of headaches," Parker said. "I practice that myself with my family and friends... take 10 minutes, plot out where you're going, check out any possible detours."

Parker said another travel tip is slowing down and being aware of your surroundings, especially in a work zone containing tons of information and objects.

"You'll see plenty of warning signs, digital message boards, certainly the orange barrels and workers in some cases," Parker said. "Just slow down [and] lessen those distractions."

As you prepare to navigate the chaos, don't forget to support Arkansas and dress head to toe in red and white.

"Whether it's a piece of jewelry, a shirt, a hat, whatever it may be," said Kassie Duncan, director of retail operations for Hogman's Gameday Superstore. "It's exciting to see those people still support the Razorbacks."

Duncan said the football season brings people together, and people will call the Hogs no matter the outcome.

"Everyone wants them to do good," Duncan said. "Everyone wants to support them, so it's exciting to see all those fans come in, get decked out in Hogs gear, and go to the games... just supporting no matter what the cause may be."

Duncan said if you're still looking to buy gear before Saturday's game, they have almost everything you need in sizes up to 5x.

"Whether it's a newborn baby, your grandpa, or your grandma, we have something for everyone in your family," Duncan said. "It's important to deck out the whole family."