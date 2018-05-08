LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - What would you do if a man approached you at a gas station saying his girlfriend needed help? That's what two women claim happened to them on two separate occasions. Now, their warnings on Facebook have thousands of shares.

"I look up and I see he’s in my rearview mirror standing on the passenger side," said Kylan Compton.

When Compton pulled into the Valero gas station off Highway 10 around 8:30 Friday night, August 3, she claims a tall African American man with dreadlocks approached her.

“He said ‘hey. ‘Hey’ two or three times because I ignored him and I said ‘yea what’s up?" said Compton.

That’s when he asked her to help his girlfriend, who he claimed was in the backseat of his car.

“I was like ‘I don’t see anybody in the car that needs help’ and at that point he kind of whistled and a hand came out the window," said Compton.

Still refusing to walk to his car, she pulled her gun out of her purse and sat it on the passenger seat so he could see it.

“He gets a smile on his face and shrugs and he says ‘I guess you’re not the one today’," she explained.

The next day, a woman who got gas at the Kroger on Chenal posted about a similar encounter on her Facebook page.

"I drove over to the gas pump and as soon as I got out my truck the guy was there," said Logan Douglas.

Douglas explains a tall African American man, this time without dreadlocks, asked her to help his girlfriend.

“I told him ‘no’ and that I didnt even see anyone in his car and he yelled over to his car he said ‘hey’ and someone raised their hand in the backseat," said Douglas explaining she continued refusing to help. “He just smiled at me and said ‘I guess you’re not the one today.’"

Both posted their experiences on Facebook, together getting more than 6,000 shares in just one day, some saying it happened to them too.

"There was like six other girls that messaged me," said Compton.

"For a split second I’m not going to lie, I thought ‘you know maybe I should go help,’ but then my gut feeling kicked in and I’m like ‘no this isn’t a good situation’," said Douglas.

Both women describe the same car, an older, beat-up, gold, four door sedan.

They both called Little Rock police and explained what happened over the phone. LRPD told us they wouldn't be able to send us those records until Monday.

