New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon.

Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.

Her extensive resume includes having reported on NASA launches, devastating tornado damage, offshore-drilling, immigration and U.S.-Mexico border issues, Texas’s mass power outage, and most recently the Uvalde school shooting, helping seek answers for Texans and families who lost loved ones.

“Faith is a tried and true journalist with a passion for helping others through the platform of local news. We’re thrilled to have her join our team,” THV11’s news director Shayla Teater said.

In addition to Faith’s news background, she was a four-year starter and captain on Georgetown University’s Women’s Basketball Team.

She told THV11 that it was news coverage of Hurricane Katrina that first inspired her to pursue journalism as a career. She described her position in news as being an anchor for the community – someone who can be counted on to get answers, even when the questions are tough.

“I was drawn to THV11 because of the amazing leadership and team members. They’re building something really special here, and are some of the brightest minds this industry can offer,” Faith said. “I’m excited to get to know the community, too.”

Faith is particularly excited about calling Arkansas home for the first time and looks forward to growing some roots in the Natural State. She said when she’s not at work, she loves spending time with family, reading, and listening to her favorite artist, Steve Wonder.

THV11 general manager Marty Schack said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Faith to THV11 and Arkansas, and know she’ll connect with and inspire new audiences to tune in across our various news platforms. She is not to be missed.”

She’ll start this month, and will appear on THV11 News at 5, 6, and 10. In addition to broadcasting on-air, THV11 also streams 24/7 on its premier Roku and FireTV apps.

