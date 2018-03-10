There was a false alarm at the Arkansas State Capitol Wednesday after a suspicious substance was reportedly found.

According to officials, it was described as a white powder and it was found in Governor Asa Hutchinson's office.

Chris Powell with the Secretary of State's Office said the package was opened in Hutchinson's office and it "appeared to have a powdery substance inside." The substance was tested and it was determined it wasn't harmful.

The letter inside was not threatening, according to Powell.

