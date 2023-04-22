Here's how a one-month-old became a global viral sensation.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — After a 13 ON YOUR SIDE story earlier in April, a West Michigan family of four is now in a global spotlight.

“It's not everyday you get a call from Good Morning America," said Carolyn Clark.

Lately, life for the Clarks, has been hectic.

“It's just so fun that people are interested in our story," said Andrew.

They haven’t had a girl on Andrew’s side of the family in 138 years.

After they had a son, 4-year-old Cameron, they were expecting the tradition to carry on.

Until, of course, they found out they were expecting a girl in last summer.

Audrey Clark, a rainbow baby, was born on St. Patrick’s Day.

“She's the first girl in his direct line since 1885," smiled Carolyn.

They figured she brought enough good luck for one lifetime — so they never expected what came next.

“It's just kind of taken off," Carolyn said.

After 13 ON YOUR SIDE’s story aired, they heard from Good Morning America.

“It was a little nerve-wracking going on live TV with two kids seeing how that was gonna play out," said Andrew.

They were expecting the story's popularity to end there, but the flood of media outlets was just beginning.

"It was just call after call after call," said Andrew.

The news of their baby girl had spread across the globe.

The Clarks saw their story on Inside Edition, two segments of Good Morning America, GMA 3, and news outlets in Japan, India, Malaysia, Taiwan, Pakistan and more.

They were happy to hear their story brought joy to others.

“There's enough bad news in the world," said Carolyn. “Hearing good news, every now and then I think just helps lift people's spirits.”

Carolyn said she had no qualms with speaking on her experience with her rainbow baby on such a wide scale.

Audrey was born after Carolyn suffered two miscarriages. She says it took 15 months to conceive her.

“Not many people talk about it just because it is hard. But unfortunately, it happens to a lot of women and so if others can hear our story and maybe give them a little bit of hope, that's great,” she said.

Weeks after their story aired, they're still finding it on new outlets.

"It's just been kind of crazy to see where they're popping up," said Carolyn. “It'll be fun to show her that when she gets older.”

The Clarks say the last few weeks have been ones to remember — and that just one month into her life, they think Audrey’s luck has charmed the world.

