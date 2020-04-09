'I lost my best friend': Family mourns Pine Bluff teen killed in shooting

According to family, 17-year-old Emonyá Moten loved basketball, dancing, video games, and had just started his junior year at Pine Bluff High School.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Family members have identified the teenager killed in a Pine Bluff shooting Thursday afternoon.

Emonyá Moten, 17, died after he was shot outside a home at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Elm Street.

Police responded to the home at about 4:40 p.m. Thursday and found Moten lying outside.

A 23-year-old man was also shot, but survived his injuries.

According to a Pine Bluff Police Department spokesperson, detectives are still working to figure out who is responsible for the shooting and their motive.

On Friday, Moten's father and other loved ones returned to the scene of the shooting as they tried to make sense of what happened.

"My son laid out here and died and bled to death over something he had nothing to do with just because y'all want to sit up here and shoot at everybody," Edward Moten said.

Moten described his son as a "good kid" who loved basketball, dancing, and video games. He had just started his junior year at Pine Bluff High School.

"He was just trying to figure it out," Moten said. "He was trying to figure this out -- this world."

The shooting that claimed his son's life was one of three homicides in Pine Bluff on Thursday. Though police say they don't have evidence to connect them, Moten is not convinced.

"All of them [are] connected, every last one from Dollarway to Howard Drive; every last one [is] connected," he said.

And as his family grieves, Moten has a message for the person who took his son's life.

"You know who you is, (sic) and you killed my son," he said. "And folks going to find you because you took something from me, from my heart because I'm hurting right now."