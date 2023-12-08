Family of Terry Credit celebrates what would've been his 57th birthday

It's been almost seven years since Terry Credit was shot and killed in Conway. His family continues to celebrate his birthday and search for justice.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONWAY, Ark. — It's been nearly seven years since Terry Credit of Conway was shot and killed in his home.

The incident happened on August 17, 2016, just five days before his 50th birthday. On Saturday, Credit's family wishes he was with them.

“Today is Terry's birthday," Terry Credit's sister Victoria Credit-Rome said. "He would have been 57. We miss him so much."

Terry Credit's homicide case is still unsolved nearly seven years later.

“Every year it gets more emotional because of the simple fact we still don't have justice for his murder,” Victoria Credit-Rome said.

Despite not having answers, Terry Credit's family still gets together yearly to celebrate his birthday.

“Because we must keep his memory alive," Victoria Credit-Rome said. "We have to take the good with the bad."

They released balloons and remembered Terry Credit for the person he was — kind and outspoken.

“If he could do anything for anybody, he would do it with no problem," Victoria Credit-Rome said. "He didn't look for anything in return at all."

Victoria Credit-Rome recalled the last time she saw him; the moment never gets any easier.

“Had I known, I probably would have turned around and hugged him," Victoria Credit-Rome said. "[I would've] told him I loved him."

Charles Credit Jr., Terry Credit's brother, still feels like his other half is missing.

“It'll never be the same,” Charles Credit Jr. said. “But I have to stay happy. I have to live for him and me. My world changed for the rest of my life the day he died.”

The family said they're thankful to have each other and that a piece of Terry Credit's legacy lives through his daughter Syncere Ryan.

“She has a lot of his ways when she gets mad,” Charles Credit Jr. said.

Ryan said it's been difficult accomplishing major milestones without her dad.

“When I graduated high school, he didn't see that," Ryan said. "When I graduate college, physically, he won't be there... I know he's there spiritually, but it's just something about having him there physically. That would make it 10 times better.”

Through those feelings, Ryan holds on to the last words from her dad.

“Him telling me 'I love you and I’m proud of you, regardless of what you do,' is what makes me want to keep doing what I do,” Ryan said.

The tight-knit family is committed to getting the justice and closure they need.

“His wife deserves to know who took her husband," Victoria Credit-Rome said. "My mom and dad deserve to know who took their son. His siblings deserve to know who took his life... his daughter, his grandson... all we want is justice for his life. We deserve that if we don't get anything else."

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Conway Police Department.

If you have any information that can help solve this case. You're asked to call the Conway Police Department at (501) 450-6120.