Family rescued after getting stuck on Pinnacle Mountain

Over the weekend, one family found themselves too far away from the trail and needed to be rescued from the side of Pinnacle Mountain.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A family was rescued after getting stuck on the side of Pinnacle Mountain over the weekend.

Officials tell us they got too far from the trail and needed help off a cliff.

In a statement from Lake Maumelle Fire Department, first responders answered a call for assistance from state park rangers.

A man and two children were climbing the East Summit trail when they got lost and became stranded 200 feet from the trail in an unmarked, steep area with loose rocks.

Officials said this was the family's first time on the mountain. They were not injured when they were found.

Crews set up ropes to extract the hikers and got them to safety.

Little Rock Hikers President Cassie Wells said it's not uncommon for a hiker to get lost or need help on a trail, and that's why it's so important to prepare before you head out.

"There's always about once a year someone gets lost around the Buffalo River [and] around Ponca," Wells said.

According to Wells, there are a couple of things people can do to make sure they are prepared for a hike:

Read about the trail before you leave

Print out a map of the trail, and take it with you in case there's no phone service

Tell someone else where and when you're going