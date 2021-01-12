Family and tradition: Paddock analyst thriving at Oaklawn

Nancy Holthus comes from a family of jockeys and trainers. As Oaklawn starts its longest racing season yet, Holthus prepares to keep fans informed.

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — Nancy Holthus is a Paddock Analyst at Oaklawn. On race day, you'll find her on nearly every TV screen throughout the track as she provides expert picks to fans.

The gig requires a lot of experience, research, and racing knowledge. Holthus calls race day "organized chaos" as she reports from the paddock alongside massive thoroughbreds, jockeys, and trainers.

"Part of my job that I absolutely love is getting stopped by patrons, and asking a lot of questions and that’s my favorite part of the day," said Holthus.

Racing is in Holthus' blood. Her dad and grandfather were both jockeys that would later become trainers. In high school, the Hot Springs native would even skip class to see the horses.

"It’s funny because now I see my high school principal here coming to me for tips. You know, who do you like in the 5th? So, it really is full circle."

Nancy's impressive career eventually brought her out of the barns and onto the TV screen. While she may have cut her teeth at other parks around the country, she said Oaklawn is extremely special.

“It is the oldest track in America that is owned by a single family. It’s also the oldest single family owned sports franchise in the country," said Holthus.