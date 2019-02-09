NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — People in North Little Rock lit candles and released balloons to honor a homicide victim whose case has not been solved.

Friends and family hosted a vigil for the late O.C. Winston Sunday evening.

"We just don't want the community to forget about him," Winston's son, Patrick Greene, said, "and don't want this to be one of those unsolved cases, so we wanted to bring attention to what happened, and just kind of get the word out."

Officers found Winston, 72, shot to death inside his home on East Emily Street on August 19. Greene said the family had not heard from Winston in a few days, which was not like him. A relative went to his house and smelled a foul odor, prompting a call to the North Little Rock Police Department to perform a welfare check.

"Our family is devastated," Greene said Sunday. "As mentioned (Saturday) in his homegoing, we were blindsided. And at this point, we just wanted to get him buried and kinda get everything out of the way, but now we're looking for justice."

Greene believes Winston's death will be a big loss for the community because he had a positive impact on so many people. "He was the one, he kept everything alive," Greene mentioned, "when we had our family reunions, dinners, or whatever. He was just always involved with everything and he loved everyone. So, it's just a big loss, not only to just the family, but to the community, as well."

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department are still investigating Winston's killing, but have not released a motive or a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's tip line at (501) 680-8439 or (501) 771-7156.

