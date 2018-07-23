From Liberia to Canada to Arkansas and then to the fifth season of Project Runway, Korto Momolu Briggs knows what it takes to succeed as a world famous fashion designer.

Every journey starts somewhere and for Momolu it began in Liberia. Her family left the country and moved to Canada because of war.

When she married her husband, the couple moved back to his home state of Arkansas. It's been twenty years since the move and she's still here.

"Overnight I became an international designer, whereas before no one knew me except for in Arkansas or in Canada," Momolu said.

Before she got started in fashion, her parents were a little skeptical and not all the way on board. But they eventually warmed up to the idea. Momolu began to work at a boutique in Canada after finishing fashion design school.

"I would actually buy clothes, take it apart, see how it was made and kind of reproduce it and put it back together," she explained.

That curiosity led her on the path to Project Runway. Although she didn't win the season, she came in second and her career blew up.

"I got emails from Japan, and Ireland, and South Africa and Spain," Momolu said. "All these places I never would've known this show would actually go."

That's when her fashion line was born. Her line appears in New York fashion week and other shows around the world.

Momolu said each piece has a special meaning because it relates to her Liberian heritage.

"I want them to feel like they took a piece of me with them, a piece of my culture, a piece of my journey and they appreciate that," she said. "It's not something that you can just go anywhere and get."

And while she could be anywhere in the world, she chooses to stay in Arkansas. During the summer, she teaches sewing classes to children at the Timmons Art Foundation.

Her advice to anyone who wants to succeed in the arts is simple. "Sometimes if that path that society sets for you doesn't work, you have to figure out how to make your own road."

Her clothing line is also available in Arkansas, click here for more.

