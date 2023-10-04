Fatal accident on I-430 most likely caused by high-speed race

Arkansas State Police believe a high-speed race was likely the cause of a Saturday afternoon accident on I-430 that left an 84-year-old dead, and his wife injured.

ARKANSAS, USA — On Saturday afternoon, there were several motorists racing on I-430, when one vehicle hit another vehicle traveling down the interstate, killing one person and causing traffic to be delayed for more than an hour.

According to reports, a 2012 Dodge Charger driven by 20-year-old Darmel Dashun Batemon hit another vehicle from behind and forced it off the road where it then hit a tree.

84-year-old Gerland Stuart Allen was killed in the accident and his wife Lucille Kiser Allen was injured. Batemon was also injured in the accident, though both his and Mrs. Allen's conditions remain unknown.

Arkansas State Police urge motorists to call 911 immediately if they see vehicles racing or driving in an unsafe manner.