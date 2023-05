All lanes near JFK Boulevard and Osage Drive in North Little Rock are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while authorities investigate a fatal accident.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department and detectives are on the scene where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the area of JFK Boulevard and Osage Drive.

Authorities said this is not a hit-and-run, but all lanes of traffic in the area are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic while they conduct an investigation.

The victim's name has not been released.

NLRPD Officers & Detectives are working a fatal vehicle vs pedestrian accident in the area of JFK Blvd & Osage Dr. The pedestrian involved in this accident Is deceased. During our investigation all lanes of traffic in this area will be closed. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/RfwUSbJVRQ — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 31, 2023