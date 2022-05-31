Father drowns while trying to rescue son who dove into a creek near Siloam Springs

The incident happened over the Memorial Day weekend at Flint Creek, near Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A man from Tyler, Texas, drowned in Flint Creek, near Siloam Springs, Arkansas, over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department (GRDA), 42-year-old Jose James Flores drowned while trying to rescue his son after the son jumped into the water from the top of the Flint Creek Dam.

GRDA says crews received a call about Flores drowning at approximately 1:09 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

Both Flores and his son were underwater for five to seven minutes before being rescued by a group of citizens in the area. Both received CPR from the group of people at the scene. They were able to revive the son, but Flores was taken to the Siloam Springs Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

GRDA says it is continuing to investigate the incident and no further details are available at this time.

