FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — County jails in the state have struggled with too many inmates and too little space for years, but Faulkner County now has record low numbers.

The population of inmates at the Faulkner County Detention Center has decreased by about 50%.

A high number of detainees has been an ongoing problem in Faulkner County for a decade.

“We’re seeing an increase in the number of people brought to jail, even though we’re being very selective on who is being accepted into the jail,” Jail Administrator Capt. Chris Riedmueller said.

Because of COVID-19, the number of inmates has gone down a whole lot.

“Early March, we had approximately 380 adult inmates and this morning, we had about 180 adult inmates in custody,” Riedmueller said.

They’re working with the state to keep the population low and keep the virus outside of its walls.

“This has been attributed to, we have sent several sentenced inmates to ADC as they have had space. But also, several of the cases that we had detainees, their cases were resolved in the courts,” Riedmueller said.

They hope this will eventually help save needed funds.

“Reducing our population has been helpful as far as the overcrowding issues that we were experiencing. It’s not as much of a realization in funds it would immediately appear,” Riedmueller said.

But, they’re spending money they normally wouldn’t need to.

“While we may be spending less money on food or other housing costs like that, we are also increasing our spending in sanitizing supplies and PPE purchases,” Riedmueller said.

As of May 13, they haven’t had any confirmed or presumed positive cases among staff or detainees.