FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville native Maddy Morphosis has been chosen to compete on season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race.

During a "Meet the Queens" interview on the show's YouTube channel, the 26-year-old spoke about how the drag name Maddy Morphosis is a play on Meta Morphosis, saying that's what the epitome of drag is.

Maddy spoke about the diversity of drag in Arkansas but said RuPaul's Drag Race is the biggest gig they've had so far.

Maddy's performance is centered around pop culture and anything of interest.

Maddy is the first cis-gendered, straight drag queen to perform on the show and has been performing locally since 2017.

Season 14 RuPaul's Drag Race premieres on Jan. 7, 2022, on VH1.