Officer Diaz was awarded a Naloxone Life Saving Award by the Fayetteville Police Department.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Fayetteville Police Officer was awarded for using Narcan to save an overdose victim, the department announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 15.

The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) awarded Officer Parrish Diaz a Naloxone Life Saving Award.

Toward the end of April, Officer Diaz and his trainee responded to an accidental overdose, FPD said. When the two officers arrived at the scene, he administered two doses of Narcan— a nasal spray that is used in emergency situations to treat someone experiencing an opioid overdose, to the overdose victim— The person was in a stable condition until the fire department and EMS arrived.

FPD says they have administered Narcan 15 times this year and a total of 52 times since they started carrying Narcan in 2018.

