Young boy helps Fayetteville Police find missing man

A tip from a pre-k student helped police find 65-year-old Tony Joab.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department took to social media to say officers were searching for a man with Alzheimer's disease that walked away from his home Wednesday, Feb. 16.

65-year-old Tony Joab was found thanks to a tip from a pre-k student.

It's believed that Joab walked away from his home on Woodsprings Drive Wednesday between 7 a.m. and noon. Police say he could have been disoriented and didn't have a phone or vehicle.

Authorities probed the area by ATV, knocking on doors, and searching nearby trails for any signs of Joab. Members of the Fayetteville Police Department and fire department were part of the search.

According to police, a pre-k student told officers he saw the man walking through the woods during his recess at school that day.

Police say it had been raining for hours when officers started their search of the woods but found Joab.

