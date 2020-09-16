Fayetteville police want to find 'All Pigs Must Die' graffiti vandal

Fayetteville Police Department states, "Your police department will not tolerate this hate speech and damage to personal property."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred overnight on Sept. 14.

FPD shared a picture on Facebook that shows spraypainted graffiti under a bridge in Fayetteville that says, "ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!!"

"Your police department will not tolerate this hate speech and damage to personal property,” stated FPD.

If anyone has any information regarding these crimes please contact FPD at (479) 587-3555.