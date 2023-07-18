$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Fayetteville gas station

The winner has 180 days from July 17 to claim their prize.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, there's someone out there who bought a Powerball ticket at the Kum N Go on North College in Fayetteville who's $50,000 richer.

The big ticket, however, was sold at Jordan's Kwik Stop in Bono (Craighead County) worth $2 million. But with no jackpot winner, the drawing on Wednesday night has jumped to an estimated $1 billion, ASL said.

The $50,000 ticket sold in Fayetteville still needs to be claimed. “We urge all players who purchased Powerball tickets at these locations to check their tickets,” said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director. “The winner has 180 days from July 17 to claim their prizes.”

Hager reminds participants that a person must be 18 years of age or older to play. “It only takes one $2 ticket to win the jackpot,” he said.

To hear winning numbers, call the Winning Numbers Hotline at 501-682-IWON (4966).

To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

