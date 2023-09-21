Little Rock gets new Fazoli's restaurant | Here's where you can find it

Fazoli's opened up its second Little Rock location this week, officially opening up the doors on its W. Markham Street restaurant.

The new location is located at 11410 W. Markham Street and is open from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. every single day of the week.

The president of Fazoli's shared his excitement for the new location's opening and alluded to more Arkansas-based projects in the future.

“We have loved serving the Little Rock community and look forward to making our fast and fresh Italian offerings more convenient to the west side of town,” said Doug Bostick, President at Fazoli’s. “Our second location in Little Rock is just the beginning of our commitment to growth in Arkansas, so stay tuned for more updates.”

The restaurant is known for its signature Italian dishes and its fan-favorite breadsticks.