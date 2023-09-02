February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, here is a list of warning signs

ARKANSAS, USA — Spanish version: Para español haga click aqui.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month and Peace at Home Family Shelter (PAHFS) is sharing warning signs of dating abuse.
PAHFS is a nonprofit organization in Fayetteville that provides free services to victims of domestic violence. Their mission is "to empower victims of domestic violence to survive and thrive by nurturing their self-determination and courage; and to promote healthy relationships and compassionate communities through education, outreach, and advocacy"
Peace at Home says "dating abuse is a pattern of coercive, intimidating, or manipulative behaviors used to exert power and control over a partner. While dating violence is defined as a pattern, that doesn’t mean the first instance of abuse isn’t also dating violence; we simply recognize that dating violence tends to involve a series of abusive behaviors over a course of time."
Here are some warning signs of dating abuse from PAHFS:
- Checking your phone, email, or social media accounts without your consent.
- Putting you down frequently, especially in front of others.
- Isolating you from friends or family (physically, financially, or emotionally).
- Extreme jealousy or insecurity.
- Explosive outbursts, temper, or mood swings.
- Any form of physical harm.
- Possessiveness or controlling behavior.
- Pressuring you or forcing you to have sex.
Peace at Home has a 24-hour crisis line available in English and Spanish. PAHFS says if you or someone you know is in a violent relationship, you can call them at 1(877) 442-9811.
