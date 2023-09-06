FEMA leaving Jacksonville as cleanup continues

FEMA is set to leave Jacksonville amid storm cleanup. Despite their departure, city leaders say the process is going smoothly.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Cleanup from the March tornado is not a quick process.

Many Central Arkansas cities still bear scars. The City of Jacksonville's cleanup has been slow and steady.

"It's just been a long, slow process, and we're not done," said Kevin House, director of parks and rec for the City of Jacksonville. "This time next year will be a lot nicer."

Comparing Dupree Park from the day of the tornado to now is almost a night and day difference. House said he's not surprised by how much progress has been made.

"Most people are surprised we're at this point," House said. "I don't want to say I'm surprised because I work with my guys all the time, and I know how hard they work and how committed they are to the department."

That recognition extends across city leadership. Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore said "smooth" is the best way to describe the city's recovery process.

"The recovery process in Jacksonville has been very smooth," Elmore said. "FEMA and the Red Cross have worked long and hard to take care of the needs of our affected citizens."

But things are soon changing as FEMA will close its Jacksonville office on June 10.

House sees it as a testament to how much progress has been made.

"I really feel we're in a good spot," House said.

House also said that support from other cities had been an enormous help. Jacksonville was set to host 42 events at Dupree Park this summer, but many have been rescheduled for different complexes.

House said they hope to have the fields ready again for fall sports.

However, that means more progress needs to be made, and it's something House said they're committed to doing.

"None of us were prepared to have the tornado hit and destroy seven ball fields, our biggest park," House said. "Moving forward from here, we can make it better."

Any Jacksonville residents still needing assistance from FEMA can visit the organization's North Little Rock Location, located at the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow Street.