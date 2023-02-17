FEMA team being deployed to East Palestine train derailment site

FEMA announced the deployment of a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team along with a senior response official on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday that it will be deploying a team to East Palestine following a train derailment that occurred two weeks ago.

The deployed team includes the Regional Incident Management Assistance Team and a senior response official.

During a Friday press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said that the FEMA workers will "support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long-term recovery needs."

“FEMA and the State of Ohio have been in constant contact regarding emergency operations in East Palestine. U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA have been working together since day one. Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long term recovery needs.”

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said that he spoke to Biden on Friday, urging him to work with state and local governments to get as many federal resources to East Palestine as possible.

“I am glad additional federal personnel and resources from FEMA and the CDC are on their way to better support the residents of East Palestine," Brown said. "Make no mistake – I have made clear to Norfolk Southern that it must ensure the people of East Palestine are properly compensated for experiencing this trauma and this community must be made whole. I will continue to work to make sure everyone affected will have all the resources they need – both now and in the future."

On Friday, the Biden administration defended its response to the derailment saying that the federal government stands ready to provide additional federal assistance the states may need.

“We understand the residents are concerned -- as they should be -- and they have questions. That’s all understandable,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “And we’re going to get to the bottom of this.”

According to the White House, EPA personnel arrived to East Palestine on Feb. 4 and were tasked with monitoring air quality, screening homes for contaminants, securing Norfolk Southern Commitment to cover clean up costs, holding Norfolk Southern accountable for clean up and helping ensure water is safe to drink.

On Feb. 16, DeWine requested additional federal public health support. Health and Human Services and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention teams were sent to assist in public health testing and conduct an assessment of chemical exposure investigation.

Additionally, the National Transportation Safety Board and Department of Transportation is leading the investigation into what caused the derailment and ensuring Norfolk Southern’s compliance with the rail safety regulations.

The suspected cause of the derailment is a mechanical issue with a rail car axle. The National Transportation Safety Board said it has video appearing to show a wheel bearing overheating just beforehand. The NTSB expects to issue its preliminary report in about two weeks.

Norfolk Southern announced last week that it is creating a $1 million fund to help the community while continuing to remove spilled contaminants from the ground and streams and monitoring air quality.

“We are here and will stay here for as long as it takes to ensure your safety and to help East Palestine recover and thrive,” Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw said in a letter to the community.