FEMA offers tips ahead of another round of possible severe weather in Arkansas

Officials with FEMA are offering tips to Arkansas disaster survivors ahead of possible severe weather coming into the state beginning on Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Due to a severe weather threat in the region starting Tuesday late afternoon through Wednesday morning, officials with FEMA encourage Arkansas disaster survivors to be prepared for new potential threats.

They are offering the following tips:

▪ If you haven’t done so already, take pictures to document current damages in the unlikely event that you have more damage.

▪ There is a potential for rain and wind to enter the state, so it is important to cover damaged roofs to prevent additional loss. Using tarps could help prevent further damage.

▪ If you have started to gather your belongings, store them in a location where they are less likely to receive additional damage.

▪ Tie down large objects such as generators, or grills and secure outdoor furniture.

▪ If you haven’t done so, remember to sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System (EAS) and NOAA Weather Radio also provide emergency alerts. Also, if your community has sirens, you should become familiar with the warning tone.

▪ Be sure to keep a battery-powered radio with you to listen for emergency updates from local officials.

▪ Pay attention to weather reports from local meteorologists who can predict when conditions may be right for a tornado and can provide information about where storms may be headed.

▪ Download the FEMA App so you can have access to weather alerts, disaster resources, and additional preparedness tips.

Anyone who lives in Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski counties that has not applied for FEMA assistance yet can do so by clicking here.